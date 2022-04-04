Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

BMEA traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $4.72. 112,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.