Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several analysts recently commented on MTRAF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MTRAF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. Metro has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.