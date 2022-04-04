NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,691.25 ($113.98).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 7,280 ($95.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.62) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.90) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($121.31) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($93.11) to GBX 6,900 ($90.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($101.70) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($131,097.64).

LON NXT traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) on Monday, hitting GBX 6,162 ($80.81). 288,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,686.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,515.32. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($73.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($111.27). The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

