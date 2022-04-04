Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of WWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. 3,122,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,476. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 812,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

