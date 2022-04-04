Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of WWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. 3,122,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,476. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
