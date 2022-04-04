StockNews.com Downgrades Guess’ (NYSE:GES) to Hold

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $22.91. 874,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,837. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

