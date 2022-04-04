WOWswap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $82,645.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00011125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.51 or 0.07519357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.31 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

