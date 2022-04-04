Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jarrod Streng purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

HLMN traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,377. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

