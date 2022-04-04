Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPIR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPIR remained flat at $$2.04 during trading on Monday. 1,552,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,034. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

