CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. 192,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,331. The firm has a market cap of $401.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

