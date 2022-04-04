Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 168 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,192,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.54. 5,869,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.31. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

