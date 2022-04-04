Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 418 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.75. 703,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.25.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

