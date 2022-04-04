HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.69 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $170.69 million and $272,453.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00158316 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

