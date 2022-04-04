Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $78.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.