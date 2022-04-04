B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

BMRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 30,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,287. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

