NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.
NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 861,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,366. NCR has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
About NCR (Get Rating)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
