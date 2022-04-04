NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 861,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,366. NCR has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

