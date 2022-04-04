Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Shares of Talkspace stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 383,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,295 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 4,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.