1,947 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,574. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

