Addison Advisors LLC Buys 672 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 200,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 68,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,302. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

