Analysts Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT at $33.92

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,850. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

