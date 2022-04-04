Brokerages Set Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) PT at $7.42

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

ENJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ENJY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 139,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,637. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

