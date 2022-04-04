Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $33.04. 613,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 855.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

