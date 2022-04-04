Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $15.08

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.66. 458,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.72. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 448,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

