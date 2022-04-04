Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

SCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.87. 71,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,765. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.91. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.78 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

