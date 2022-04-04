Addison Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. 4,456,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

