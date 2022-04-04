U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,370,000 after buying an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

USB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.66. 5,616,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

