BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.
In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,057,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BTRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.46.
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
