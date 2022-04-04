BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,057,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.46.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

