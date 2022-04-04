Zacks: Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 18.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.25. 600,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,857. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

