5,560 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stellantis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:STLA remained flat at $$16.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,606,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,234. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.