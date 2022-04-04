Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of CMWAY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,254. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $82.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

