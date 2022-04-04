Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. NewAge has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.