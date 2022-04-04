Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,253. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $180.88 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.