DogeCash Price Hits $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $673,177.78 and approximately $17.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,663,317 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

