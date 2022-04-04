Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. 528,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

