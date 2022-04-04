Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 887,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

