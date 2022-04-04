Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 434 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3,616.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.60. 39,712,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,953,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

