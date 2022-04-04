Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

JCI stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $66.64. 3,911,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,614. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.