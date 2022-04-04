Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.20. 89,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

