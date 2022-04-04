$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.96 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $26.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. 360,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

