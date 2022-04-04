Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $385,128.66 and approximately $14,033.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003263 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

