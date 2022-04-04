Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $131,644.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $131,644.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.17 or 0.07526057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.24 or 0.99964882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00047251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

