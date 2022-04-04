Analysts Set Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Target Price at $125.00

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

AEDFF stock remained flat at $$118.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.