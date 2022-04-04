Brokerages Anticipate The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) to announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.48. 2,548,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,264. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.