Addison Advisors LLC Invests $155,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,715,000.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

