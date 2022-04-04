$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. Qualys posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.45. 246,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $127.29. Qualys has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.