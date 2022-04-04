Raydium (RAY) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $329.23 million and approximately $43.86 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00007407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.17 or 0.07526057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.24 or 0.99964882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00047251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,358,883 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

