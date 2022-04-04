GeoCoin Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $536,674.73 and approximately $3,529.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,545.15 or 0.99853144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00268305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00024841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.