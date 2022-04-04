Addison Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.94.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

