Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. eBay posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 6,651,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

