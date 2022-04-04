Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.15 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $125.77. 1,064,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,419. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

