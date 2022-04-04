Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $43,355.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00473760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,197,326 coins and its circulating supply is 43,497,326 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

